Officers’ bodies to return home

Bodies of two police officers will be repatriated to their homes after a peace settlement agreement was reached during a meeting between Hela and Southern Highlands leaders.

The meeting organised by Tari-Pori MP James Marape allowed both parties to reach a peace agreement and discuss funeral arrangements.

Losing candidate for the Southern Highlands regional seat Joseph Kobol thanked Marape for taking the lead in organising the meeting for them to talk and said that he and the other 24 losing candidates for the Southern Highlands provincial seat accepted the compensation demands of the families of the two police officers.

