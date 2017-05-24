Officers call for more funding

officers in Jiwaka have called on the Electoral Commission to increase funding to avoid failed elections.

North Waghi returning officer Andrew Kulangie said they needed funds for smooth operations.

“My colleagues from Jimi and South Waghi (Joseph Mangbil and Willie Ropa) share the same problem,” he said.

“PNGEC funding is very limited. There’s been nil support from the provincial government. If funding continues to be a major setback, we anticipate a failed election.”

Jiwaka has three returning officers, a provincial returning officer and six assistant returning officers.

The government said funds were available and urged elections officials to ask for more funds if they needed them.

