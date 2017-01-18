Officers charged with summary offences

POLICE in Kimbe, West New Britain, have arrested and charged two senior non-commissioned officers and a probationary constable for various summary offences.

This included unauthorised and illegal use of police vehicles.

The police did not release their names.

Police commander Supt Jim Namora said in Kimbe yesterday that two of the three officers were still under suspension after appearing in court last week.

He said the probationary constable was charged with unlawful assault.

The constable had assaulted a woman and was convicted by the Kimbe District Court.

The court ordered the constable to pay K1000 compensation to the victim, plus the court fine.

Namora said the fine and compensation payment had been paid.

One of the senior non-commissioned officer based in Kimbe had allegedly crashed a police car last week.

Namora said he was still under suspension after he appeared briefly at the Kimbe District Court for two counts of dangerous driving and driving while being drunk.

His case is before the Kimbe District Court.

His colleague is also on 21 days suspension after he had allegedly assaulted an innocent bystander (woman) near the Kimbe police station.

