Officers complete Apec training

A GROUP of 29 police officers have completed a two-week close-personal protection training in preparation for Apec in November next year.

The training included searches on vehicles and buildings, sight advanced surveys, security surveys, airport procedures, motor vehicle drills, safety escort drills and close protection operational planning.

The training is part of the PNG-Australia policing partnership.

Senior Constable Barry Sangkol told the officers on Friday that they should be updated on the latest threat levels.

“In the world of close protection, the threat environment changes every day,” he said.

“It is the ambition of the close- protection training team that we constantly update the training so that participants are given the latest courses.”

The courses were developed from research done on actual assassinations and attempted assassinations.

Sangkol said the PNG police close protection instructors were working with the Faculty of Close Protection in the Australian Federal Police College.

Acting mission commander of the AFP Shane McLennan told the officers to practise what they had learnt.

“The world will be looking at PNG, so you need to be proud that your government and country will be hosting Apec,” he said.

“It is a whole year of events so there will be plenty of opportunities to demonstrate your skills.

“We from the AFP are very proud to be here to work with you.”

Training Commandant of the Bomana Police College Chief Superintendent Perou N’Dranou challenged the officers to understand their roles as close protection officers.

“If you look throughout the world now, at big events, there are a lot of attacks on VIPS.”

N’Dranou told the officers to replicate what was learnt as Apec operation begins next month when the transport ministers meet.

“It does not matter how good you are trained, how good is your resources, it all comes down to your attitude to apply the correct practice properly during that time,” N’Dranou said.

Like this: Like Loading...