Officers in education dept must be honest

THE symptoms of students not doing well in schools are obvious.

The level of schooling for most students with our current education system is a prime concern now for the authorities to start looking at it.

Most students nowadays are finding it difficult in subjects, having a tendency of not doing homework; activities are not done correctly, grammatical errors and so on.

Is this kind of generation the country vests and invests a lot to take this country forward positively when their turn comes by?

How are teachings in classrooms by teachers teaching various subjects concern? The officers within our education system must be honestly and carefully executing their duties.

Yorine Inove, Madang

Like this: Like Loading...