Officers held over sale of guns

By ELIZABETH VUVU

An investigation has discovered that West New Britain police officers are loaning or selling police-issued firearms and bullets to private security companies.

Five police officers and the manager of a Kimbe-based security company have been arrested and charged.

The police officers are facing charges of negligence and failing to keep their firearms in safe possession under the Firearms Act.

Outgoing provincial police commander Jim Namora said police arrested and charged four serving members attached with Kimbe police station on Thursday.

The officer-in-charge of Sarakolok police station outside Kimbe was also charged. They were each released on K500 bail and will appear in court in Kimbe on a date to be set.

The manager of the security company was also arrested and charged with having stolen property in his possession.

Their arrests stem from an investigation into a homicide case involving employees of the security company, which was extended to confirm suspicions of serving police officers selling firearms.

Investigations into the homicide, in which a youth from Gigo was shot dead, discovered police officers were loaning or selling police-issued firearms and bullets to private security companies.

Police obtained a search warrant to seize the firearm that was used to shoot the youth and found two police-issued Mossberg pump action 12-gauge shotguns, one factory-made Biakal single-shot shotgun, seven 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, four rifle bullets, and three buckshot cartridges.

Police found one of the two Mossberg shotguns – serial number L413600 – was an official police firearm issued to Sarakolok rural police station just outside Kimbe.

