Officers invloved in election ‘disappointing’

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

DEPUTY Police Commisioner, Operations, Jim Andrews yesterday expressed disapointment at police officers disobeying his instruction not to escort MPs on campaigns.

“For the second time, I’m now calling on the public to report any police officers escorting candidates as I had issued orders three weeks ago that no police officer is supposed to be associated with a candidate,” Andrews told The National.

His call came after two police officers allegedly escorted a government minister in Yangoru, East Sepik, resulting in a clash at Wyomungu village on Friday.

In addition, duty police officers from a station allegedly abandoned a station to escort an MP during a politcal rally in Port Moresby on Saturday.

“The public must text me on 72010138, or call the national communication centre on 3226401 at police headquarters in Port Moresby,” Andrews said.

“There will be 12 officers manning the 24-hour communication centre. They can also text the officer-in-charge of the centre senior sergeant Hohoves Kora on 76060108 or email complaints to lekupeboinat@gmail.com. They must text me the names of those police officers and the police stations that they are attached to and the vehicle number plates. If possible, send me their photographs.”

Andrews said that he would suspend the police station commanders or the provincial commanders for allowing their police personnel to escort candiates on campaign trips.

Andrews also said that due to the importance of casting of votes and counting of ballot papers, he has directed that tight security and safety be maintained by police, soldiers and warders at polling and counting locations.

“I have issued specific directives to all regional and provincial commanders to maintain and issue these directives to all police personnel under their charge to be neutral at all times,” he said.

“The security personnel are not to compromise their positions and duties with any person, not harass or intimidate voters for their favourite candidates, not provide police escorts to candidates during campaigns, polling and counting periods and safeguard the elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...