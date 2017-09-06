Officers learn more about responsible driving on duty

MEMBERS of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary’s Family Sexual Violence Unit (FSVU) are undergoing a driver training course at the Bomana Police College driving school to get them to be more responsible and professional when driving police vehicles.

The driving course intends to address reckless driving causing damage and maximise the use of vehicles that would enhance safety and effective policing in the society.

The driver course was initiated by the RPNGC FSVU coordinator Chief Inspector Delilah Sandeka with assistance from the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

A total of 13 participants, including Senior Sergeant Tumbe Sam from the RPNGC Apec planning team, completed a one-week theory class at the Boroko police station and are now at the Bomana driving school circuit.

It will take another three weeks before they are qualified for a police permit (blue permit) and are recommended for the class one provisional driver licence.

Driving school instructor Inspector Den Opa said: “Good driving skills are important.

“It is not only about avoiding accidents but also its saves the department money for other purpose.

“New vehicles, especially Toyota Landcruisers cost thousands of kina.

“If one is damaged within a year, the department would waste a huge amount of money on repairs.

“Thus, it is paramount to properly train policemen to be responsible and professional police drivers.”

Sandeka said: “It was an initiative we took seeing the need to have properly trained drivers in the section.

“We also decided to engage the Bomana driving school instructors because of their wealth of skills and knowledge.”

