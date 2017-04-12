Officers named as managers in Morobe

NINE returning officers (ROs) and 37 assistant returning officers (AROs) will be engaged in the

management of elections in Morobe.

Election manager Simon Soheke said the ROs were Raune Jombert (Bulolo), Essing Ulam (Finschhafen), Brian Mogu (Huon Gulf), Fidelis Harrisol (Kabwum), Daniel Wasinak (Lae), Willie Pillailo (Markham), Nande Awape (Menyamya), Bamun Bange (Nawaeb) and Ralph Ryan (Tewai-Siassi).

Soheke said Bulolo would have six AROs (Buang Rural, Mumeng Rural, Waria Rural, Watut Rural, Wau-Bulolo Urban and Wau Rural), Finschhafen five (Burum-Kuat Rural, Finschhafen Urban, Hube Rural, Kotte Rural and Yabim-Mape), Huon Gulf four (Morobe Rural, Salamaua Rural, Wampar Rural and Wampar Urban), Kabwum four (Deyamos Rural, Komba Rural, Selepet Rural and Yus Rural), Lae four (Ahi Rural, Lae Urban 1, Lae Urban 2 and Lae Urban 3), Markham three (Wantoat-Leron Rural, Onga-Waffa Rural and Umi-Atzera Rural), Menyamya four (Kapao Rural, Kome Rural, Nanima-Kariba Rural and Wapi Rural), Nawaeb four (Nabak Rural, Nawaeb Urban, Erap-Wain Rural and Labuta Rural) and Tewai-Siassi three (Sialum Rural, Siassi Rural and Wasu Rural).

“Put together these ROs and AROs will take charge of 292 election teams in the province,” Soheke said.

