Officers at night checks getting out of hand

Could the hierarchy of police do something about officers who normally do road checks especially in the night?

The officers are always under the influence of alcohol while checking vehicles.

They go to the extreme of belting drivers if safety sticker is expired or when a diver does not provide license.

Not only have that, officers who confiscate unopened alcohol, take possession of it without presenting it as court exhibits.

Why will the police officer take the alcohol which is not opened?

Can all NCD station commanders publish their contacts so the public can call them if we are being harassed by any drunk police officers?

Nick Tyson

POM

