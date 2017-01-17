Officers not handing court exhibits ‘prevalent’

CASES involving police officers not handing in court exhibits are becoming prevalent, a magistrate says.

“The number of cases involving arresting officers not tendering evidence, especially firearms and dangerous drugs are becoming common,” Boroko District Court magistrate Alex Kalandi said.

He made the comments after asking police prosecutors to explain why two police officers who allegedly made off with two firearms, which were court exhibits, never returned them.

Harry Nambo and Peter Arua were both charged separately for having firearms in their possession.

The court heard that the policemen allegedly confiscated the guns from criminals last year but never handed them to police prosecutors as court exhibits.

“Those arresting officers were supposed to give them as evidence to prosecutors to present to court,” Kalandi said. He adjourned the matter to today and ordered police prosecutors to explain why the exhibits were not produced in court.

Like this: Like Loading...