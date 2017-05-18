Officers set to be deployed

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says the 10,600 security personnel for the election will be deployed on May 26 when the operation is launched.

Baki, who was recently in Manus to launch the New Guinea Islands election operations, said that the security operations would start right after the launch.

He said 9600 police officers, 500 soldiers and 500 Correctional Services officers would be deployed to provide security for the election.

He said the New Guinea Islands region’s election operation was launched earlier because

it was regarded as a low risk

area.

“NGI provincial police commanders have been advised to work with the police officers they have on the ground along with reservist and ex-servicemen to assist,” Baki said.

“A mobile police unit will also be in the region to assist wherever and whenever there is a need.”

Baki said that deployment of the 10,600 officers would be focused on the Southern, Momase and the Highlands regions.

“We will mainly focus on the Highlands region as it is a high risk area,” he said.

“Most of the security personnel will be deployed to the area.”

Elections operation and deployment of security personnel was previously planned for May 1 but delayed by administrative issues.

The Government has allocated K121 million for security in the election but only K10 million has been released by the Department of Finance.

