Officers told to follow World Bank guidelines

OFFICERS engaged with Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project must comply with World Bank procurement process and guidelines to serve farmers better.

This was the message given to 18 officers employed as project coordinators, extension officers and data entry clerks by project manager Potaisa Hombunaka.

The officers attended a one-day training in Goroka recently.

“There is no short cut in the PPAP modality. We have to comply with the rules of engagement when it comes to procuring goods and services,” Hombunaka said.

The participants work for partnerships who are implementing coffee rehabilitation work in Goroka.

The activities included improving farmers’ coffee gardens, setting up nurseries for coffee seedlings and carrying out improved post-harvest practices in cluster groups.

The training was conducted by Procurement Consultant Theresa Witi. It was the first time the officers in Eastern Highlands to gain an insight into World Bank’s procurement and tender process conducted by Coffee Industry Corporation through its PPAP coffee component.

