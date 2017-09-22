Officers told to learn from unique experience

TRAFFIC officers have been told to use opportunities provided in the preparations for the 2018 Apec meeting in Port Moresby.

Acting National Capital District chief superintendent and director of traffic operation Joseph Joe told those who had graduated as drivers during Apec that the international summit would be a one-time opportunity to learn invaluable skills which could be used later.

“This is a unique opportunity that has come about because we are hosting the Apec summit next year,” Joe said.

He said upskilling opportunities included areas such as

escort training and planning of events.

“Apec will come and go. The event will offer a lot of new skills that people that are involved in it will enhance and develop,” he said.

“If any such events occur in future, we have the people who are trained.

“The fact that Apec is in Port Moresby (means) police officers here undergoing these courses are more fortunate than those in other provinces.

“They wish to come for the training as well but priority

is given to Port Moresby-based officers.

“That is why I encourage NCD officers to put all their efforts into the training which they will not have another chance to attend.

“They must change their attitude and be disciplined. And all the advantages will come into play,” he said.

