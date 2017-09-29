Officers told to have self-respect

Traffic police officers have been told to respect themselves and their duties, according to National Capital District traffic director for operations and acting chief superintendent, Joseph Joe.

Joe was advising his staff after a source reported rumours of some of his staff being accused of borrowing money from people on the streets and not paying it back.

“You must understand you are a public servant and the general public are your masters. These are people who walk or drive around the road. You must respect them at all times,” Joe said.

