Officers told to understand rules of naval warfare

PAPUA New Guinea naval officers need a firm understanding of the laws of armed conflict at sea as they continue to participate in naval drills and training with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross PNG Mission Mark Kessler urged local naval officers to understand the laws and regulations of armed conflicts at sea.

He said it was important to understand these laws and regulations.

“Maritime boundaries have become critical to the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region and it is vital that naval officers understand the rules of naval warfare,” Kessler said.

“When dealing with sea boundaries and conflicts at sea, it all comes down to proper application of action, according to the rule of law and regulations.”

Defence Force director of Maritime Operations Jack Willie Galia recently attended a five-day regional workshop on the Law of Armed Conflict at Sea at the National Defence University of Malaysia.

Kessler said when the laws of the sea were applied properly, “there is peace in and on the sea and people move around freely fishing in their own waters”.

