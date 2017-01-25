Official: 136 candidates to contest in Madang

By DOROTHY MARK

A TOTAL of 136 intending candidates for the national election have filled out their forms (Form 29) to contest seats in Madang.

Election manager Peter Yasaro said the deadline for filling out the forms was on Tuesday but he requested an extension because some candidates were not in town.

Of the 136, 15 will contest the Madang open seat currently held by Nixon Duban, 16 for Sumkar (held by Ken Fairweather), 19 for the regional seat (Jim Kas), 20 in Middle Ramu (Tommy Tomscoll), 23 in Bogia (John Hickey), 27 in Raicoast (James Gau) and 31 in Usino Bundi (Anton Yagama).

Yasaro said some current MPs were yet to fill the forms.

Meanwhile the common roll update for two LLGs in Middle Ramu have been delayed due the flight schedules into the area.

Yasaro said the electoral commission office paid for freight and airfares for officers to travel into Simbai and Kovon LLG. But the airline was waiting to have more passengers.

Team leader for Kovon Suckling Sai appealed to the Melanesian Aviation Foundation to relax their schedule to accommodate officials carrying out this important operation for the government.

“Roll updating is important for the coming election,” he said.

