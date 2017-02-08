Official: Amend health plan

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE National Health Plan 2011-2020 does not reflect the needs of the majority of the population that live in rural areas and it needs to be amended, according to Northern (Oro) government health patrol officer Philip Tahima.

“There are lots of areas where not only money but they (government) need to sort of come up with good plan that can really reach out to the remotest part of the province where the majority community are,” he said.

“There are lots of problems, we see that the funds are not coming in time, there are less funds, there are less patrols conducted, facilities run down.”

Tahima said lack of manpower is one of the main contributing factor to the deteriorating healthcare service in the rural communities.

“Some of the major health problems that the patrol team can help address is immunisation – those are the preventive part of the health programme that we need, antenatal clinics, family-planning clinics.

“These are under maternal and child health programme that we need to look into – those I have said earlier – those patrols are vital patrols as we are talking now, there are some facilities without any personnel, they don’t have programmes.”

Tahima said they needed cooperation and partnership from all levels of government, donors and non-governmental organisations to address the issue.

“For 2016, the immunisation coverage is just mere five per cent. Just by looking at that, they can tell you what I am talking about. So much is needed to be done in terms of health planning and implementation,” he said.

“Everybody needs to come together to relook at this health plan and strategise again or maybe look at another plan or make amendments or things like that. I believe we should all come down into the facility level at LLG level and start to do our planning.”

