Official clarifies extension of Konebada

THE extension of 23,000 hectares of land declared for the Konebada Petroleum Park development will not have legal surveys and titles, Lands and Physical Planning impact projects director Lazarus Malesa says.

Malesa said the extension would not have proper surveys done to have permanent marks over that boundary as a way of bringing in investors.

He said it would not affect the leases or the ownership of all the villagers around that area.

He said it was only a declaration to lure investment.

“Previously, there was only 200 hectares but it has now being increased to 23,000,” Malesa said.

“It is a way to bring in investment, especially with new developments complementary to the downstream processing of the liquefied natural gas.”

Malsea said initially the 200 hectares of land was under Konebada Petroleum Park Authority (KPPA) before the declaration which included the extension into 23,000 hectares.

“When the declarations came into force, it went outside the 200 hectares, it included the customary land and also the State land.”

Malesa said the department carried out some audits and identified pockets of vacant State land.

He said the audit team also identified some existing leases, including the Napanapa Refinery and Motukea Wharf development areas.

He said they have not determined how much was State land and how much customary land.

However, he said out of the 23,000 hectares, the percentage of customary land was higher than State land.

