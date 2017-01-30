Official: Climate talk vital for locals

BUILDING the capacity of the people to become resilient to climate change is important, an official says.

Acting managing director for the Climate Change and Development Authority Ruel Yamuna said the authority and line agencies would implement a project on building resilience to climate change on vulnerable island and communities.

The project is funded by the Climate Investment Fund and administered by the Asian Development Bank.

“We will be implementing it in the five coastal provinces of Milne Bay, Manus, Madang, East New Britain and Bougainville that are more vulnerable to the impact of climate change,” Yamuna said.

He said the project was a fruit of the Paris Agreement which the Government strongly negotiated during the Conference of Parties (COP) 21.

“With the signing of the Paris Agreement, everything starts now and it can only be better after the success of this project,” he said.

Yamuna said they really wanted to build the capacity for provinces, districts and local governments.

“We want to have the necessary capacity in place at the provincial, district and local levels in terms of accessing and managing finance and delivering climate change projects,” he said.

Yamuna said the focus was to make sure all the communities vulnerable to the impacts of climate change were represented.

