Official commends initiative to improve road

THE newly-appointed administrator of the Kol LLG in Jimi district, Jiwaka, has hailed the initiative of MP Wake Goi to improve the Karap-Kol road.

An emotional John Awi said this was the first time that the people of Upper Jimi would have access to a good road.

“Finally, for the people of Jimi, they will see light at the end of the tunnel,” Awi said during the groundbreaking of the 43km road project on Thursday.

“All glory and honour goes back to God for giving us a leader like Goi.”

Awi said Jimi was one of the toughest districts in the country where government services could hardly reach people.

“It is a sorry district and because of its mountainous features, it is almost impossible for services to reach the people.

“Jimi has been neglected for a long time but this time, I believe, it is the breakthrough era under the leadership of Goi.”

Awi stressed that access to better and improved road conditions was the key development that would open up Jimi to the outside world.

Goi told the crowd that he wanted to see all roads in Jimi sealed before he left politics.

