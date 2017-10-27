Official: Decision-makers must understand planning process

DECISION-makers in East New Britain should make it their business to understand the planning process of land use in their locality to collectively decide on sustainability, an official says.

Deputy provincial administrator, socio economic services Levi Mano suggested the issue in Kokopo this week when he received the final report of ridge-to-reef planning for ENB from Bernard Sariman who is attached to the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa).

“Planning for sustainable development in the Bismarck Sea is the way forward to ensure that the environment will still provide for future generations. What is happening on land has a direct consequence on the ocean and as much as we protect and plan how we go about in conducting our daily lives in the community, it has a direct impact on what is around us,” Mano said.

The Coral Sea Triangle, which PNG is a part of, comprises the ridge-to-reef concept that promotes sustainable development in East and West New Britain. The project is facilitated by Cepa working with the Nature Conservancy and Australia CSIRO to implement local resources and understand decision-making processes on scenarios of oil palm tourism impacts.

