Official: ENB polling will take 10 days

POLLING in East New Britain will still take 10 days, provincial returning officer Joap Voivoi says.

He said the confusing information reported in one of the dailies last week that polling would take one day in ENB was incorrect.

He said the polling schedule for ENB has been gazetted and was being distributed to candidates and the public to familiarise themselves with where they would be casting their votes.

He said training for presiding officers and polling officials began yesterday and will end on Friday to prepare them for the actual polling.

The training for three selected officials would be held in all the 18 local level governments in the four electorates.

The training will also be extended to scrutineers and counting officials to prepare them for polling.

He said ENB was still to receive the final printed electoral roll to be used in election. Voivoi said for the 382 wards, there were 485 polling officials to work in the 97 polling teams at the 536 polling venues. He said the nomination period was quiet while the campaign period had a few hiccups.

He urged candidates to exercise common sense and allow people to vote freely without being intimidated.

