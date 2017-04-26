Official gives talk on fishery industry

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE PNG fisheries sector will not be affected by the current economic status of the country, Trade, Commerce and Industry secretary John Andrias says.

He said during the opening of the Pacific Island Forum World Trade Organisation workshop in Port Moresby that fisheries was an important sector to the economy.

“In terms of the current economy, fisheries is an important source of food as people are becoming more health-conscious and more countries are all going for basically fish protein,” he said.

“We have the lucrative tuna stock in our waters that is the envy of the world. People come to harvest and invest.

“That is how the sector is making money. So it does not have to rely on the country’s economy all the time but it tends to contribute more to the economy.”

Andrias said they wanted to see how the WTO subsidies rules could be compatible and support the domestic tuna policy.

Meanwhile, Andrias said PNG still needed to establish an office in Geneva to safeguard its interests during WTO negotiations.

“Fiji and Solomon Island have a permanent representation in Geneva at an adversarial level,” he said.

“For PNG, our embassy in Brussels, represents us. But because of distance, they are not there on a daily basis to attend all negotiations taking place.

“We have done some submissions over the last two years but we are still looking at ways to get a mission established in Geneva.”

