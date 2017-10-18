Official reveals new border market for animal parts

Indonesians have built a market along the southern part of the PNG-Indonesian border for Papua New Guineans to sell animal parts to them, Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau says.

“The market has been built on the PNG side just close to the border,” Gantau said.

“Indonesians have built the market to encourage locals to sell deer horns and penises, wallaby skins and barramundi air sacs.

“These animal parts are in demand in Indonesia to produce traditional Asian medicines.”

However, Gantau said the trading of the animal parts in Western was depleting deer and wallaby numbers on the PNG side, mainly along the Bensbach Wild Life Sanctuary. “We are now seeing villagers going to the market with a large number of smoked deer penises and horns, and wallaby skins. They are getting good money by selling these animal parts at the market,” he said.

