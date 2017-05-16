Official: Seasonal workers programme beneficial

THE seasonal workers programme in Australia has provided employment opportunities for hundreds of Papua New Guineans, an official says.

Department of Labour and Industrial Relations Secretary Mary Morola told the Australia-PNG Business Forum and Trade Expo in Port Moresby that the programme contributed to the country’s economic development.

“Running in its fifth-year, the seasonal workers programme has provided opportunities for farms in Australia to employ Papua New Guinea nationals,” she said.

Morola said there were about 140 Papua New Guineans working Ironbark Citrus Limited in Australia. Hence, the labour department is currently not looking at employing or recruiting more people as there were some issues that needed fixing.

One of the seasonal workers, Celestian Geniembo said the programme gave her the opportunity to earn an income despite her education level.

She also learnt new skills which she is privileged to bring back to Papua New Guinea.

“With those skills, I was able to find employment in the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ironbark Citrus Limited chief executive officer Susan Jenkin said with the assistance of PNG workers, her business managed to meet the harvest targets and business demand on time.

“I have found Papua New Guinean employees very hardworking, in terms of their English communication,” she said

“They are very good. They are people who love doing their jobs and very precise in detail in terms of what they are doing.

