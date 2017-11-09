Official sees improvement in research papers

THE quality of research papers presented at the annual nurses symposiums have improved over the past three years, acting nurses president Steven Nawik says.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday in Kokopo, where the 14th National Nurses Research Symposium is underway, he said the quality of research papers and audits presented had improved from the Mendi and Lae symposiums

“From the association level, we are discussing with the University of Papua New Guinea, especially the School of Medicine and Science, to publish some of those research papers,” Nawik said.

He said recommendations from the symposium would be taken forward to the Health Department for service improvement or options discussed to publish to research papers.

Some papers presented this week were: The impact of stress in women’s cardiovascular system, leading causes and trends in paediatric mortality rates at Modilon Hospital, low male involvement in family planning services to help reduce maternal mortality in rural communities in Nipa-Kutubu, factors contributing to healthcare workers contracting TB during work in the Eastern Highlands hospital and standards of patient care: patients receive attention according to severity of his/her case.

Nawik said it was difficult to compare the past two symposiums to the current one because of the financial strain faced by the country currently.

“I feel for the organising committees on the ground that is doing their best to make sure it is staged.”

He said this year’s theme was “Nursing: A voice to achieving the sustainable development goals through public and private partnership”.

“The symposium brings together nurses throughout the country to participate by presenting research papers, audit and other reports.”

Like this: Like Loading...