Official tells athletes to play in true spirit of Games

THE 16 provinces participating in the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain were encouraged to compete in the spirit of sportsmanship by host organising committee chairman Rueben Kautu on Saturday.

The provinces taking part the in the two weeks Games are defending champions Morobe, Central, East New Britain, Eastern Highlands, Gulf, Madang, Chimbu, AROB, Milne Bay, West Sepik, East Sepik, Manus, Northern, National Capital District, Southern Highlands and the host West New Britain.

Kautu in welcoming the dignitaries and the athletes to the oil palm province said the Games were about promoting national unity.

Kautu, said the two-week long event would give his province the opportunity to showcase its development, culture and to tell the nation that the people of West New Britain live in harmony.

“As we unite and compete in the true spirit of the sportsmanship we are prepared through our government over the past two years to ensure that the two weeks of your stay in West New Britainwill be a memorable one,” Kautu said.

He acknowledged Governor Sasindran Muthuvel for his foresight in bidding for the games and winning the right to host the seventh edition of the “grassroots games”.

Kautu said Muthuvel’s decision had brought infrastructure development to the province in terms of improving sporting facilities and education institutions as well as other basic services.

“Our township of Hoskins as well as places like Kapore, Mosa and Kimbe town have seen a significant transformation in the name of the sports and we are now able to witness and enjoy some of our upgraded facilities and I encourage you all to play in the true spirit of the Papua New Guinean sportsmanship,” Kautu said.

