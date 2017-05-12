Official: Towns need arts centres

By TABITHA NERO

THERE is a need for museums and art galleries to be built in major towns, says Dr Michael Mel.

“There is a hunger for the preservation of culture and we need such institutions in Lae, Rabaul, Mt Hagen, Wewak so that communities can showcase and preserve culture,” Dr Mel said.

Mel, a member of the board of trustees of the PNG National Museum and Art gallery, made the comments yesterday at a mini photograph exhibition of PNG culture.

He said having facilities such as museums and art galleries ensured that the past would be kept at the present for the future.

“Those facilities make the hearts warm and give a glow that binds communities and that allows the past to speak to us,” he said.

“A community that is not talking, sharing, understanding, and appreciating each other is a community that will be void, empty, and lifeless.”

He acknowledged the work of Wylda Bayron who took photographs of people in traditional wear from different provinces in the country.

Bayron won the National Geography award in 2014, showcased some of her work in the past four years yesterday.

