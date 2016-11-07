Official urges parents to start educating children at home

EDUCATING children at home before sending them to school is the best step forward in ensuring a good future for your children, a health worker said.

Johnny Sowito said teaching and disciplining a child on good and healthy living should start at home first, between parents and their children.

“Parents should be the first ones to educate their children on practicing good and avoiding bad,” Sowito said.

He said teaching children the good and bad practices at home helps the child when they are at school.

“If they are not taught these practices, it will be late for a teacher to bring their minds back on what they should do and what they shouldn’t, when in school,” he said.

He also raised concerns that the street sellers in Lae are back on the streets and wonder what the town authorities are doing with the situation.

Sowito said he had seen many street sellers on the streets, but they pretend to do other activities when police and town authorities passes by.

