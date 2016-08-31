Official urges youths to save money from project

YOUTHS in Madang involved in a Government-backed poultry project have been encouraged to save money.

Zachery Sitban, the director of the Crime Prevention Branch under the Department of Justice and Attorney-General, told youths during the delivery of 300 day-old chicks in Madang that the department

had arranged with the National Development Bank to have them save at least K400 in six months’ time.

“This is not for you to go and sell, make money and eat. There is a bigger plan to this,” Sitban told the youths.

He said the provincial administration wanted the youths to look after the chicken, “look after yourselves and save money generated from this project”.

Sitban said the administration selected the youth groups because they came from communities where crime was being committed.

He said with the poultry project, youths should be able to look after themselves.

Sitban commended the provincial government for partnering with the department to sustain the project annually.

The department delivered 300 day-old chicks to the Madang provincial government which were distributed to the Sisiak Three, Finch Road Sting Coins and

Bilia-Kerema Compound youth groups.

According to the National Youth Commission, about 86 per cent of urban youths cent are sustaining themselves in the informal economy.

