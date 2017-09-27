Official uses sports to steer youths away from life of crime

Introducing sports into the Siquzato community in Unggai-Bena district of Eastern Highlands has greatly reduced social problems and tribal fights, an official says.

Siquzato Youth Information Centre sports coordinator Charles Kate told The National that since he started sporting competitions in 2012, social problems such as drug and alcohol abuse in the community have lessened.

“Youths are involved in many cross-cutting issues in the district,” Kate said.

“Tribal fighting is a daily occurrence.

“My goal to drive sports into the community is to get youths involved in sports so that they stay away from this problems.

“I see that their behaviour has changed when they got involved in sports and some social issues in the community and district are decreasing.

“This has inspired me to go on to cut off this problems altogether.”

Kate said youths in the district participated actively in rugby, volleyball, basketball, athletics and boxing.

He said most of the youths have made it into the Eastern Highlands team that would be participating in the 2017 PNG Games in Kimbe in November.

“They are in the training squad of team Eastern Highlands to go for the PNG Games. I am the head coach for the athletics team in Eastern Highlands and will bring them down to Kimbe, in November,” he said.

