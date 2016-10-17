Official warns of opportunists at damaged highway section

MOROBE provincial Works manager Kingsford Kasen has warned people stranded on either side of the damaged section of the highway to be wary of criminal elements.

“I appeal to the public to take precautions while being dropped off or waiting on either side of the road, especially vehicle owners” Kasen said.

He said criminals could take advantage of the situation to rob people there.

Kasen said Works employees were trying to complete a Bailey bridge so that traffic was restored.

He hopes this could be completed sometime today.

“I sincerely apologise (for what happened) which is beyond our control,” Kasen said.

Kasen thanked the Mapai Trucking Company for transporting parts of the bridge and equipment, plus other companies that responded swiftly.

Police were kept busy, providing security to the construction team.

