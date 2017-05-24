Official warns students to stay off sites that feature pornography

PEOPLE who access pornographic materials and other illegal information through the internet from computers or on their mobile phones will be prosecuted.

This was the message from the Secretary for Communication and Information Paulias Korni on Monday when witnessing the delivery of two computer sets from Dataco Ltd to Ponowi Kumbeme Primary School in Southern Highlands.

Korni said the computer sets were given to the schools by Dataco Ltd and were to be used to increase student learning through information and communication.

He said information was powerful and those misusing the privilege would be prosecuted.

He said this would also apply to people who sent dirty text messages to others from mobile phones.

Korni said the Government of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was using communication and information to bring messages across to the nation and internet users would be dealt with if they were searching wrong sites.

“This is the opportunity which the Government is providing and I’m calling on the public to be careful when accessing the internet.”

Korni said the computers presented to the two primary schools would boost the education sector because students would start to do their studies through the use of internet and computers.

