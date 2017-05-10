Official warns teachers

By PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE education adviser Keith Jiram is interested to know the names of teachers who will be assisting in the national election as polling and counting officials.

Jiram warned school principals and head teachers not to accept any items in the form of learning materials or funding from any candidate during election period.

He urged teachers, who had their names listed as polling and counting officials, to report to him for the purpose of monitoring.

He told The National that no circular was received from the Education Department or the Teaching Service Commission regarding teachers’ engagement as polling and counting officials.

However, he said election was a national event and in 2012 many teachers were engaged as polling and counting officials because the event occurred during school holidays.

“If the polling and counting are conducted during school holidays, yes, teachers can be involved, but when classes resume, they must return to classes,” Jiram said.

All teachers from lower primary to secondary schools and technical vocational education training who have their names listed to assist as polling and counting officials are urged to report immediately.

The voting begins on June 24 and ends on July 8 followed by counting and then the return of writs on July 24.

“Teachers are advised not to cancel classes unnecessarily to get involved in campaigns, and students are advised not to get into overloaded vehicles that go around the city streets and suburbs during campaigns,” Jiram said.

“Parents are also not allowed to bring candidates of their choice into the school premises to conduct campaigns and candidates and supporters are not allowed to use school facilities for election purposes.”

