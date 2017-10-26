Official warns vehicle owners

By TREVOR WAHUNE

Drivers and owners of motor vehicles with defective parts such as brakes and lights must fix them before taking them out on the road, National Capital District officer in-charge traffic operations Philip Koliadi says.

Koliadi told The National that NCD police would be out on the road issuing traffic infringement notices, defect notices and labels and drivers would have to pay a fine.

He said drivers would be given a certain deadline to rectify the defects.

They would have to take their notices and labels to the traffic office once the vehicles was fixed and police would inspect and confirm if the problems have been rectified.

Koliadi said it was a warning specifically directed to PMVs, especially buses that had plastic windshields or floor mats and those without proper seats for passengers.

“These buses should not be on our roads because with that type of attitude, they are telling us that their services are not genuine,” he said.

Koliadi said police would be starting with random roadblocks around the city to check vehicles.

“Some bus drivers and owners think only of putting their PMVs on the road without considering the wellbeing of their passengers,” he said.

“For public motor vehicles, they must also make sure that their vehicles are registered and insured before driving on the road and also in good condition and not with all the plastic windshield at the back. We will also not be tolerating PMVs with civilian number plates.

“It has also come to our attention that there are some rear vision mirrors that are not those of their cars, and in some cases they are mirrors bought from stores and sticky-taped to their cars.”

Koliadi said all drivers must make sure that all parts of their vehicles were functioning well before they were brought on the road.

“Owners of vehicles who were parents should not teach their children to drive before the age of 18 because if they ended up in an accident without a driver’s licence and got caught, it would bring additional problems to themselves,” he said.

“I must remind all taxis as well not to park on PMV bus stops as they caused unnecessary traffic congestions.

“This has to stop.

“We will also be monitoring cars that park on traffic islands.

“My appeal to the public, and it is time we did something about it, is to cooperate.”

Like this: Like Loading...