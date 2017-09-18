Officials to discuss court payroll issue

VILLAGE court officials from Jiwaka who expressed shock after being put off the payroll will have the issue discussed at the provincial level on Wednesday.

Highland village court liaison officer Johnny Pena received complaints from the 63 officials and wrote to the authorities to have the matter addressed.

North Waghi district officer Levi Alu said they had received the letter from Pena and the officials would discuss the matter with Joseph Opo, the provincial village court inspector at the Kurumul provincial headquarters.

“The problem we noted here is the lack of communication and misinterpretation between the affected officials and provincial or district authorities,” Alu said.

A circular that Opo issued in June 2016 after taking office in 2015, instructed certain village court officials from North Waghi to cease conducting a joint sitting court in Banz.

Three of the officials said Opo’s circular cited them for breaching Section 56 of the Village Court Act of 1989 and deemed their conduct at the joint sittings illegal.

Most of the officials had served up to 40 years and did not understand English.

Opo told the officials that a major review would be done next year regarding the work of village court officials.

Like this: Like Loading...