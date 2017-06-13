Officials identify 265 ghost names

ELECTION officials in Mumeng local level government, Morobe have identified 265 ghost names and 137 double entries in 25 wards in Bulolo district.

The wards are Timini, Gurako, Hengambu, Bupu, Yanta, Tiltil, Totil, Parakris, Zenag, Pamalambus, Patep-Munanu, Old Station, Kumalu 1 and 2, Mumengtain, Bangulum, Sambio, Pelengkwa, Baiyune, Witipos, Tayek, Galawo, Kapin, Dangar, Dambi and Piu.

Bulolo returning officer Raune Jambert said that the anomalies were identified during roll cleansing which was carried out to verify incorrect information after the formal roll update was completed.

According to the enrollment summary sheet for the Mumeng local level government, the number of voters was 12,898 while there were 265 ghost names and 137 duplicated entries in wards in the electorate Names of 14 underage people were identified and removed.

Zenag-Mumeng station councillor Ela Sanase said that the population was more than 2500 but due to limited roll update forms only 1747 names were recorded.

Mumeng local level government will have 28 multiple polling locations with 25 officials allotted to five teams to conduct polling.

Morobe election manager Simon Soheke said that he has advised returning officers to remove ghost names from the electoral roll after being told of such instances.

