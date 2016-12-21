Officials join scheme

The village court officials in Sinasina-Yongumugl district were the first in the country to become members of the public sector superannuation fund Nambawan Super Ltd.

Village court magistrates, clerks and land mediators in the three LLGs of Yongumugl, Suai and Tabare gathered at Kamtai to meet village court manager Richard Gendua, deputy district administrator Gabriel Kaugla and Nambawan Super’s members services officer Jenny Wambo to fill applications for membership.

Gendua said the village court service in Chimbu was embarking on the initiative to make all court officials members of Nambawan Super and to have financial security when they retired.

He told them that there was never such an arrangement in the past and village court officials were neglected but their important role in keeping peace and harmony in communities would now be acknowledged in a big way.

“To have you linked with Nambawan Super is one of the many new initiatives we have embarked on to recognise you for all your hard work,” Gendua told the court officials.

He said the adviser of local level government affairs Robert Uran was supportive of the move to empower village court officials and lands mediators.

Gendua said the officials were important frontliners in resolving conflicts and law and order issues every day.

“I thank my adviser Uran and administrator Joe Kunda Naur for giving me the opportunity to link up village courts in Chimbu to Nambawan Super,” he said.

Deputy district administrator Gabriel Kaugla said superannuation was one way to help the officials save money to meet their needs after they retired.

Wambo said she would assist village court officials and land mediators to become voluntary contributors of choice super, a separate product of Nambawan Super Ltd.

