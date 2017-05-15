Officials meet to test disaster recovery frameworkto

GOVERNMENT officials and representatives from humanitarian communities met last Friday at the National Disaster Centre to test a new framework designed for planning and managing recovery.

As demonstrated by ongoing volcanic eruptions on Manam Island in Madang, PNG is prone to natural disasters such as flooding, landslides, drought and earthquakes.

To ensure the country can rapidly and successfully recover from a natural disaster, a draft of the “Disaster Recovery Framework” was developed by the National Disaster Centre (NDC) with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and put to test last Friday in a simulation exercise.

“The Disaster Recovery Framework is key to ensuring Papua New Guinea can efficiently respond to a large-scale disaster at a national level. This could be an event which affects several provinces or contributes to a significant loss of life or basic services,” said Roy Trivedy, UN resident coordinator and co-chairman of the disaster management team in Papua New Guinea.

He said the framework outlined key tasks necessary to ensure PNG would recover from a disaster and included co-ordination, planning and implementation, funding the management of recovery tasks and lead and support organisations that would implement recovery operations.

The workshop started with a review of the framework contents, followed by a table-top exercise simulating a major cyclone and heavy rainfall affecting Milne Bay, Northern and Morobe and National Capital District.

The combination of the review and simulation provided an intensive practical evaluation of the contents and usefulness of the framework and identified options to further improve recovery planning in PNG.

The framework incorporates good practices from PNG and globally, and is designed to build national-level capacity to address disasters that exceed provincial capacities or affect more than one part of the country at the same time. It also focuses on ensuring more attention is paid to the longer term challenges of recovery so that disasters do not have a negative impact on the development of the country.

National Disaster Centre’s (NDC) acting director, Martin Mose, said: “During a disaster, we’re in an emergency and there’s lots to do and many players involved and it can be very confusing and chaotic.

“It’s very important that this framework has been developed and is being tested because it provides us with a clear path forward, enabling us to work as a team, reduce wastage and duplication and work in a much more coordinated and efficient way.”

Participants at the workshop in Port Moresby included the NDC, Office of the Prime Minister and National Executive Council, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Foreign Affairs, PNG Defence Force, Department of Community Development, Department of Health, Internal Revenue Commission, National Weather Service, Disaster Coordinators from Western Highlands Province and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, PNG Red Cross, Disaster Management Team members, International Organisation of Migration, World Vision and the World Bank.

NDC and UNDP plan to refine the framework for use at the provincial level and conduct similar workshops in selected provinces. The development of the framework is part of the Disaster Risk Management Project, jointly implemented by NDC and UNDP, with funding provided by the Australian government. UNDP is one of a number of UN agencies which are working on projects to improve PNG’s response and recovery from disasters.

Like this: Like Loading...