Officials paid heftily

By MALUM NALU

OFFICIALS of political parties are being paid hefty wages from public funds which they must justify and account for, says Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

For example, a party general-secretary is on the Public Service Grade 20 level – more than K4000 a fortnight – equivalent to what a deputy secretary of a government department gets. Presidents and treasurers receive a monthly stipend of K1200. He told The National that he had been concerned for some time that “we are using public money to pay the salaries and stipends of party executives”.

“There really is no mechanism in place right now that would hold these people accountable,” Gelu said.

“I’ve been talking about this since my appointment to this office.”

The general-secretaries, until two years ago, were also receiving gratuities and leave fares for their families which Gelu put a stop to.

“One of the first decisions I made was to stop the payment of gratuities and leave entitlements to these people, specifically for general-secretaries,” he said.

“I made the decision mainly because I wanted to have in place some mechanisms or framework that would require these people to report to this office about what they are doing for their political parties.”

He also said the general-secretary of a party with only one MP is paid the same as the general-secretary of the ruling People’s National Congress which has 51 MPs.

Gelu is calling on the presidents, treasurers and general-secretaries of the 18 political parties with MPs to attend a one-day forum on January 27.

He said they would be asked to justify the money paid to them through a reporting template.

