OFFICIALS REPLACED

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Electoral Commission has replaced two senior election managers in the National Capital District over two separate election-related incidents on Tuesday in Port Moresby.

Election manager Terence Hetinu has been replaced by Alwyn Jimmy, the New Ireland election manager.

Assistant election manager Roslyn Tobogani has been replaced by Kavanamur Bale.

Electoral Commission spokeman Alphonse Moapi said the changes were made in response to calls by candidates who had petitioned Commissioner Patilias Gamato on Tuesday and yesterday.

They wanted Hetinu replaced because of the cancellation of the scheduled one-day polling in the NCD on Tuesday.

Polling had to be deferred to tomorrow after some election workers refused to conduct polling over the non-payment of their “camping” allowance.

Police also questioned Hetinu over the large amount of cash (K184,300) found in his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Gamato later clarified that the cash Hetinu was carrying was for the election workers’ allowance.

Three other election officials were arrested for allegedly trying to transport election-related materials in an official vehicle but without any official police escort.

Tobogani was allegedly among them.

Meanwhile, the electoral commissioner said there would be a pre-counting exercise for the three electorates at Jack Pidik Park at 2pm today.

Polling officials, including the presiding officers, will participate in the exercise.

Moapi said the exercise was to bring back confidence in NCD voters following the incidents on Tuesday.

