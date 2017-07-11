Officials urged to be transparent, vigilant as islands tally polls

ELECTION officials have been reminded to be transparent and honest in their work as counting gets underway in West New Britain.

Provincial administrator and chairman of the election steering committee Williamson Hosea told the people involved in the counting to be transparent and vigilant in their work.

Counting started on Sunday after it was declared open by provincial returning officer Emily Kelton.

Kelton assured Hosea that transparency would prevail.

She told counting officials, scrutineers and support staff that everybody should work as a team.

Officials have been rostered on day and night shifts.

Counting is expected to take four days, with the declaration of the winners to be made by Thursday.

Meanwhile, counting in East New Britain got off to a slow start on Sunday.

Counting for Gazelle, Rabaul and Pomio districts started at 1pm. Counting for Kokopo was deferred to yesterday.

Counting for the regional seat started at 4.30pm at the Kokopo Secondary School hall.

