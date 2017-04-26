Officials warned to be fair with assessments

EDUCATION officials conducting ratings for teachers have been warned to be fair and firm in their assessments.

Acting secretary for Teacher Education and Inspections Joseph Moide told senior school inspectors, regional education directors and senior staff of the Department of Education that the ratings of teachers’ performances was to improve the system to achieve quality education.

There are 5,500 teachers from primary schools, secondary schools, technical colleges and from teachers college who will be assessed for promotion and registration purposes.

“The reports are reports. But behind the reports is a human being. And we need to be fair and firm when we rate the reports this week,” Moide said.

Acting deputy secretary for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and UNESCO Wini Leka urged inspectors to conduct the ratings with integrity.

“As inspectors your report and writing must really reflect what the performance of the teacher was and award the teacher what he or she deserves. We deal with teachers and their performances whether we promote them or demote them,” Leka said.

Unlike other public servants, teachers underwent three screening processes for their ratings.

The initial process is done at the school where a senior teacher does reports on every teacher in the school.

Like this: Like Loading...