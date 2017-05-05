Oil palm creates opportunities for locals: ToBaining Jr

EAST New Britain has experienced the benefits from the oil palm project in the province, Governor Ereman ToBaining Jr (pictured) says.

ToBaining said the oil palm project in Pomio had created about 2000 jobs for locals, contributing between K1 million and K2 million to the district’s economy almost every month.

He made the statement after signing of Kairak nucleus oil palm development project agreement yesterday for the development of the project in Gazelle by the Tzen Group.

He said the new mill built in Pomio had benefited the people.

He said a transformation was taking place in parts of ENB such as Pomio and Gazelle.

“With this signing, the company will continue to partner with the provincial government,” he said.

“About 2000 employees are working through the mill in Masarau, which is creating a revenue of K1.5 million to K2 million every month for the people of Pomio district.”

ToBaining said the company had an arrangement with the provincial government to provide other developments as well.

He said the company was building new infrastructure, new schools such as the Bitapaka Technical High School.

Like this: Like Loading...