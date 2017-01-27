Oil palm industry head office to be relocated

AGRICULTURE Minister Tommy Tomscoll said he would have to consult growers before the Oil Palm Industry Corporation’s (OPIC) head office is moved outside Port Moresby.

Tomscoll was asked by West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel in parliament yesterday why the office was not in Kimbe. “West New Britain is the capital of oil palm and farmers contribute to OPIC,” Muthuvel said.

“Can the head office be shifted so it can serve its core purpose?

Tomscoll replied: “OPIC is owned by growers so we will consult growers and relocate to where growers think is the strategic location to serve them back.

“Why the office is in Port Moresby, I don’t know, the office was here for a long time.

“I will look at it and see if it is justified to be relocated then we will relocate it in the same way as with the Kokonas Indastri Koporesen (KIK).”

