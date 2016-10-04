Oil palm project a case study focus

OIL palm development in Pomio district, East New Britain was the focus of a case study conducted by the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) and its donor partners.

The case study on oil palm development was discussed during a workshop in Kokopo, on pilot planning on oil palm development.

It was part of a project called building capacity for sustainable and responsible development in the Bismarck Sea which was supported by the Australian ministry for environment. The project involves partners, PNG Cepa, the Nature Conservancy and the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

The workshop aimed to improve coordination and information about oil palm development by linking decision makers and stakeholders at national, provincial, district and LLG levels.

The workshop was also to facilitate learning, data-sharing and a more integrated decision-making process for future oil palm development, as opportunities would be explored to improve cooperation and understanding

Discussions covered drivers of change for the two LLGs in the district, their visions for the year 2090, and possible future after 2090.

ENB deputy administrator Levi Mano said the workshop was timely given there was a massive development of oil palm in the province and welcomed practical strategies to overcome challenges in the economic sector.

He said in terms of Pomio district where major oil palm development was taking place, the projects have assisted with services such as creating accessibility and incoming earning opportunities in communities.

Mano said there have been a lot of things said about oil palm and these views should be respected.

But he urged all players in the industry to work together to further develop the industry with minimal negative impact on the host communities while they continued to benefit from the projects in their communities.

