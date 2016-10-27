Oil price forecast bad: Sonk

OIL price will not return to US$100 (K322) per barrel or above as experienced in previous years, Kumul Petroleum Holdings managing director Wapu Sonk says.

He said this yesterday during a meeting with beneficiary groups of the Kroton Equity in Port Moresby on the offer to vendor-finance the 4.27 per cent Kroton Equity if the groups could not find financiers.

“When we made the agreement in Kokopo, oil price was sitting at around US$80 or US$90 (K253.70-K285.45) per barrel. When the project was launched in 2008 and 2009, oil price was very high,” he said.

“So the projection and our expectations at that time were set at a different level altogether.

“At that time, the US was not producing oil. They were importing. Now it is producing three millions barrels per day.

“The world order has changed in terms of oil and gas prices. So it is never going to come back up to the hundred (US dollars per barrel) mark. We have to step back now and adjust our thinking and expectation on the benefits from project.”

Related