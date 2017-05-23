Oil Seach invests K920mil on infrastructure development

OIL Search Limited has invested US$300million (K927million) on infrastructure developments throughout the country, says managing director Peter Botten.

He said it was part of the company’s social responsibility to make sure the business addressed rights issues of the communities in the project areas and the country as a whole.

“The company has a comprehensive strategy of partner and community engagement, involving multifaceted programmes of capacity-building in Government and communities, infrastructure development, provision of health care, women’s empowerment and provision of power solutions, all designed to contribute to social and economic development in PNG,” he said.

“As PNG’s largest company and investor, we recognised that we must play a constructive role in the development of the country, working with the government and various stakeholders to help deliver services in health, education, and infrastructure.”

The company committed K185million (US$56 million) to the Oil Search Foundation from 2016 to 2020. This in addition to the company’s direct activities that highlighted the importance the company placed on its social programmes, which had a genuine positive impact on local communities.

“We spent $300million on a range of infrastructures projects in education, law and justice, district administration, infrastructure in Hela, Gulf, Southern Highlands, National Capital District, Simbu, Western to name a few,” he said.

The projects included the $7million Tari hospital refurbishment project, the roll-out of electricity in Hela, and education programmes such as the Buk bilong Pikinini literacy programmes.

“During 2016, Oil Search handed over two public buildings – the Sir Manasupe Haus and the National Football Stadium – that it completed for the Government under the under the Tax Credit Scheme,” he said.

