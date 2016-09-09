Oil Search backs SDGs

OIL Search Limited yesterday joined leading global companies in a public statement of support for the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 SDGs lay out an ambitious path to end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect our planet over the next 15 years.

In a media statement, the company said: “Peter Botten, Oil Search’s managing director recognises that businesses have a compelling business rationale in addition to a moral duty to help address these pressing global challenges.

Botten has signed the Global Compact Network Australia-led CEO Statement of Support, which highlights the role that the private sector is taking in offering solutions to sustainability challenges.

“Oil Search is already contributing directly or indirectly to 13 of the 17 SDGs, including:

SDG#3 Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

“We operate within existing government systems in PNG to deliver targeted immunisations, improve nutrition, control malaria, prevent and treat HIV and strengthen health systems.”

“We collaborate with PNG communities and other business to deliver culturally appropriate initiatives that help to change attitudes that hinder women’s advancement.”

“Oil Search is working closely with the PNG Government and key power agencies to make electricity available to an extra million people near the Ramu grid by 2030, and through PNG Biomass, a joint venture between Oil Search Limited and Aligned Energy (PNG) Limited to provide reliable, sustainable and competitive energy for the Madang and Eastern Highlands communities.”